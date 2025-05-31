hamburger icon
iPraise+Specs & FeaturesRangeImages

Okinawa iPraise+ On Road Price in Mandla

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Okinawa iPraise+ Front Left View
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
99,708*
*On-Road Price
Mandla
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

iPraise+ Price in

Mandla

Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Mandla starts from Rs. 99,710. Visit your nearest

...Read More

Okinawa iPraise+ Variant Wise Price List in

Mandla
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

iPraise+ STD

₹ 99,708*On-Road Price
3.3 KWh
58 Kmph
139 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,708
On-Road Price in Mandla
99,708
EMI@2,143/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Okinawa iPraise+ Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.02 - 1.4 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Chetak Price in Mandla
BGauss C12i

BGauss C12i

99,990 - 1.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
C12i Price in Mandla
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter

1.25 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Benling India Aura

Benling India Aura

1.22 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aura Price in Mandla
BGauss RUV 350

BGauss RUV 350

1.1 - 1.35 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
RUV 350 Price in Mandla
White Carbon Motors GT5

White Carbon Motors GT5

1.25 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
GT5 Price in Mandla

Okinawa iPraise+ News

View all
 Okinawa iPraise+ News

Okinawa Videos

View all
 

Top Electric Bikes

View allPopular Electric Bikes

Okinawa iPraise+ FAQs

The on-road price of Okinawa iPraise+ STD in Mandla is Rs. 99,708, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa iPraise+ in Mandla is Rs. 2,022.

Popular Okinawa Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Okinawa Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Honda Rebel 500

Honda Rebel 500

5.12 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

2.94 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki Versys 650

7.93 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 650

Kawasaki Ninja 650

7.27 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS Raider

TVS Raider

87,010 - 1.02 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Yamaha MT-15 V2

1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

95,677 - 99,476
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

TVS Retron

TVS Retron

1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
KTM 390 SMC R

KTM 390 SMC R

3.3 - 3.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Okinawa Oki100

Okinawa Oki100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details