What is the on-road price of Okinawa iPraise+ in Indore? The on-road price of Okinawa iPraise+ STD in Indore is Rs. 1.34 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Okinawa iPraise+ in Indore? The RTO charges for Okinawa iPraise+ STD in Indore amount to Rs. 6,147, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Okinawa iPraise+ in Indore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa iPraise+ in Indore is Rs. 2,711.