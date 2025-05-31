Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 1.34 Lakhs. Visit your nearest
Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 1.34 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Okinawa iPraise+ dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers. Okinawa iPraise+ on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okinawa iPraise+ is mainly compared to BGauss C12i which starts at Rs. 99,990 in Indore, Benling India Aura which starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs in Indore and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Indore.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Okinawa iPraise+ STD
|₹ 1.34 Lakhs
