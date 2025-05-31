hamburger icon
Okinawa iPraise+ On Road Price in Indore

Okinawa iPraise+ Front Left View
1/10
Okinawa iPraise+ Front Right View
2/10
Okinawa iPraise+ Foot Space View
3/10
Okinawa iPraise+ Front Break View
4/10
Okinawa iPraise+ Front Indicator View
5/10
Okinawa iPraise+ Front Tyre View
6/10
99,708*
*On-Road Price
Indore
iPraise+ Price in Indore

Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 1.34 Lakhs.

...Read More

Okinawa iPraise+ Variant Wise Price List in Indore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

iPraise+ STD

₹1.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3.3 KWh
58 Kmph
139 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,955
RTO
6,147
Insurance
4,619
On-Road Price in Indore
1,33,721
EMI@2,874/mo
Close

Okinawa iPraise+ FAQs

The on-road price of Okinawa iPraise+ STD in Indore is Rs. 1.34 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Okinawa iPraise+ STD in Indore amount to Rs. 6,147, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa iPraise+ in Indore is Rs. 2,711.
The insurance charges for Okinawa iPraise+ STD in Indore are Rs. 4,619, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

