Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Hapur starts from Rs. 99,710. Visit your nearest
Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Hapur starts from Rs. 99,710. Visit your nearest Okinawa iPraise+ dealers and showrooms in Hapur for best offers. Okinawa iPraise+ on road price breakup in Hapur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okinawa iPraise+ is mainly compared to Bajaj Chetak which starts at Rs. 1.02 Lakhs in Hapur, BGauss C12i which starts at Rs. 99,990 in Hapur and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Hapur.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Okinawa iPraise+ STD
|₹ 99,710
Popular Okinawa Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025