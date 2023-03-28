Saved Articles

Okinawa iPraise+ On Road Price in Guntur

99,708*
*On-Road Price
Guntur
iPraise+ Price in Guntur

Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Guntur starts from Rs. 99,710.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Okinawa iPraise+ + STD₹ 99,710
...Read More

Okinawa iPraise+ Variant Wise Price List in Guntur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
+ STD
₹ 99,708*On-Road Price
58 Kmph
139 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,708
On-Road Price in Guntur
99,708
EMI@2,143/mo
Okinawa iPraise+ Alternatives

Simple Energy Dot One

Simple Energy Dot One

99,999
Dot One Price in Guntur
TVS iQube Electric

TVS iQube Electric

1.56 - 1.62 Lakhs
iQube Electric Price in Guntur
UPCOMING
EeVe Forseti

EeVe Forseti

1 Lakhs Onwards
Vida V1

Vida V1

1.03 - 1.2 Lakhs
V1 Price in Guntur
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Guntur
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
S1 X Price in Guntur

Popular Okinawa Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Okinawa Bikes

Okinawa iPraise+ News

Okinawa has introduced eight new colours across the Praise family to keep the models fresh
Okinawa PraisePro & iPraise+ electric scooters get new colour options
28 Mar 2023
Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
13 Dec 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
23 Nov 2023
As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
19 Oct 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
14 Sept 2023
 Okinawa iPraise+ News

Okinawa Videos

Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
12 Dec 2023
The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
