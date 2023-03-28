Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 99,710. Visit your nearest Okinawa iPraise+ on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 99,710. Visit your nearest Okinawa iPraise+ dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Okinawa iPraise+ on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okinawa iPraise+ is mainly compared to Simple Energy Dot One which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Bengaluru, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.56 Lakhs in Bengaluru and EeVe Forseti starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Okinawa iPraise+ + STD ₹ 99,710