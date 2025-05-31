The on-road price of Okinawa iPraise+ STD in Balurghat is Rs. 99,708, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Okinawa iPraise+ in Balurghat?

With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa iPraise+ in Balurghat is Rs. 2,022.