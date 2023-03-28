What is the on-road price of Okinawa iPraise+ in Aizwal? The on-road price of Okinawa iPraise+ STD in Aizwal is Rs. 1.28 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Okinawa iPraise+ in Aizwal? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa iPraise+ in Aizwal is Rs. 2,588.