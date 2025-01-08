Okinawa Dual on road price in Malegaon starts from Rs. 80,000.
Okinawa Dual dealers and showrooms in Malegaon for best offers.
Okinawa Dual on road price breakup in Malegaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Dual is mainly compared to Hayasa Nirbhar which starts at Rs. 65,550 in Malegaon, Kinetic Green e-Luna which starts at Rs. 69,990 in Malegaon and TVS XL EV starting at Rs. 60,000 in Malegaon.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Dual 48 V, 55 Ah ₹ 80,000
