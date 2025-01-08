Okinawa Dual on road price in Mahrajganj starts from Rs. 58,990.
Okinawa Dual on road price in Mahrajganj starts from Rs. 58,990.
Okinawa Dual dealers and showrooms in Mahrajganj for best offers.
Okinawa Dual on road price breakup in Mahrajganj includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Dual is mainly compared to Hayasa Nirbhar which starts at Rs. 65,550 in Mahrajganj, Kinetic Green e-Luna which starts at Rs. 69,990 in Mahrajganj and TVS XL EV starting at Rs. 60,000 in Mahrajganj.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Dual 48 V, 55 Ah ₹ 58,990
