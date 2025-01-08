The on-road price of Okinawa Dual 48 V, 55 Ah in Ghazipur is Rs. 79,998, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Okinawa Dual in Ghazipur?

With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa Dual in Ghazipur is Rs. 1,622.