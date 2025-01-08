Okinawa Dual on road price in Dumka starts from Rs. 80,000.
Okinawa Dual on road price in Dumka starts from Rs. 80,000.
Okinawa Dual dealers and showrooms in Dumka for best offers.
Okinawa Dual on road price breakup in Dumka includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Dual is mainly compared to Hayasa Nirbhar which starts at Rs. 65,550 in Dumka, Kinetic Green e-Luna which starts at Rs. 69,990 in Dumka and TVS XL EV starting at Rs. 60,000 in Dumka.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Dual 48 V, 55 Ah ₹ 80,000
