Okinawa Dual on road price in Beed starts from Rs. 80,000.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa Dual on road price in Beed starts from Rs. 80,000.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa Dual dealers and showrooms in Beed for best offers.
Okinawa Dual on road price breakup in Beed includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Dual is mainly compared to Hayasa Nirbhar which starts at Rs. 65,550 in Beed, Kinetic Green e-Luna which starts at Rs. 69,990 in Beed and TVS XL EV starting at Rs. 60,000 in Beed.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Dual 48 V, 55 Ah ₹ 80,000
Popular Okinawa Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025