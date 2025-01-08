HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Okinawa Dual
View all Images

OKINAWA Dual

Launched in Jan 2021

₹58,992**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Dual Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 49.06 kmph

Dual: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 83.33 km

Dual: 115.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 3.71 hrs

Dual: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.27 kwh

Dual: 3.12 kwh

View all Dual Specs and Features

About Okinawa Dual

Latest Update

    • Okinawa Dual ...Read More
    Okinawa Dual Variants
    Okinawa Dual price starts at ₹ 58,992 .
    1 Variant Available
    48 V, 55 Ah₹58,992*
    120 -130
    Battery Capacity: 48 V, 55 Ah
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Okinawa Dual Images

    17 images
    View All Dual Images

    Okinawa Dual Specifications and Features

    Body TypeMoped
    Battery Capacity3.12 kWh
    Charging PointYes
    HeadlightYes
    Range110 -120 Km
    Charging Time4-5 Hours
    View all Dual specs and features

    Okinawa Dual comparison with similar bikes

    Okinawa Dual
    Hayasa Nirbhar
    Kinetic Green e-Luna
    Detel EV Veeru
    Geliose Hope
    Essel Energy GET 1
    ₹58,992*
    ₹65,550*
    ₹69,990*
    ₹70,000*
    ₹46,999*
    ₹37,500*
    Charging Time
    -
    Charging Time
    4-4.5 Hrs.
    Charging Time
    4 Hours
    Charging Time
    3-4 Hours
    Charging Time
    3 Hours 12 Minutes
    Charging Time
    6-7 Hours
    Range
    120 -130 Km
    Range
    90 km
    Range
    120 km
    Range
    100 km
    Range
    75 km
    Range
    40-50 km
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Motor Power
    230 W
    Motor Power
    1200 W
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    96 kg
    Kerb Weight
    83 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    39 kg
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Steel
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Okinawa Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Antomith Okinawa
    C 10/39, Kabir Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi - 110094
    Hitkari Enterprises
    E-1, Sitapuri, New Delhi - 110045
    Pacific Motors, Sultanpur
    CBR-2, Kh No-360,MG Road,Delhi 110030
    +91 - 7982749691, 9131434449
    Garud Automobiles, Dabri
    Plot No 76 E, Old Palam Road,Dabri Extension,Dwarka,Delhi 110045
    +91 - 9560626252
    See All Okinawa Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Okinawa Bikes

    View all Okinawa Bikes
    View all Upcoming Okinawa Bikes

    Okinawa Dual EMI

    Select Variant:
    48 V, 55 Ah
    120 -130 Km/Charge
    ₹ 58,992*
    Select Variant
    48 V, 55 Ah
    120 -130 Km/Charge
    ₹58,992*
    EMI ₹919.46/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Explore Other Options

    Moped Bikes
    Moped Bikes Under 60000
    Upcoming Moped Bikes
