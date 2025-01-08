Latest Update

This electric vehicle is the workhorse of the Okinawa brand of electric scooters. This utilitarian e-scooter goes under the tagline –“Live Life Dual Size”.



Okinawa Dual Launch Date:



The Okinawa Dual was launched in January 2021.



Okinawa Dual Price:



There are three variants of the Okinawa Dual based on its battery capacity. Okinawa Dual 28AH is priced at Rs. 61,998. Okinawa Dual 35AH is priced at Rs. 72,996. Okinawa Dual 55AH is priced at Rs. 82,995. Kindly note, the prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.



Okinawa Dual Design:



This EV maintains a design that suits its utilitarian purpose. The structure of the scooter is minimal with a design that exposes the scooter from all sides. However, this sort of design keeps it light and helps in carrying more weight. The Okinawa Dual has adequate luggage space in the front, middle and rear. It comes standard with a large basket in the front of the vehicle to carry a big sized utility box. The front seat is quite comfortable for a regular sized rider. The scooter comes in a variety of colours. They include Glossy Blue Black, Glossy Orange, Glossy Red, Glossy Silver Black, Honeycomb Theme Yellow, Pearl Blue, Pearl White, Sea Green and Sunrise Yellow.



Okinawa Dual Dimension:



The minimalistic design and small wheels on this scooter may make it look tiny. However, it can surprisingly haul a maximum weight of 200 kilograms. The longer front and rear suspension may make it look out of proportion, but it adds more value to the loading capacity as well as a good ground clearance. It weighs just 75 kilograms.



Okinawa Dual Features:



A full LED lighting system is given to the Okinawa Dual. A long DRL is conveniently placed under the luggage rack in the front giving it a unique look. The tail-light features LED winkers too. The Dual has a micro-charger system for charging along with an auto cut function. For the braking needs, it is equipped with Electronic – Assisted Braking System (E-ABS). The regenerative braking feature allows the battery to charge using the energy produced while braking. Among the three variants, only the 35AH and 55AH variants get side stand sensors.



Okinawa Dual Engine and Performance:



A 48volt 250 watt motor comes as standard with all three variants. The 28AH variant has 28 Ampere Hour battery, the 35AH variant has 35 Ampere Hour battery and the 55AH variant has 55 Ampere Hour battery. Irrespective of the battery capacity, the e-scooter has a top speed of only 25 kilometres an hour.



Okinawa Dual Mileage:



The lithium-ion battery is detachable and has a locking mechanism to put it into place. The battery can charge fully in 4 to 5 hours. The Okinawa Dual 28AH can run 60 kilometres in a single charge. The Okinawa Dual 35AH can run 60 to 70 kilometres in a single charge. The Okinawa Dual 55AH can run about 120 kilometres in a single charge.



Okinawa Dual Rivals:



Direct rivals to the Okinawa Dual include Gemopia Miso, Komaki Super, Warivo Motors Enduro, HCD India NPS Cargo, White Carbon Motors 03, Techo Electra Sathi, Li-ions Spock, Tunwal Electrika 60, Hayasa Nirbhar, Evolet Dhanno, DAO Zor 405, Boom Motors Corbett 14, Kabira Hermes 75, Komaki TN-95, Joy e-bike Del Go, One Moto Byka and Velev Motors VEV 01.