Okinawa Dual 100 On Road Price in Sikar

Okinawa Dual 100 Left View
Okinawa Dual 100 Front View
Okinawa Dual 100 Footspace View
Okinawa Dual 100 Indicator View
Okinawa Dual 100 Model Name View
Okinawa Dual 100 Rear Wheel View
1.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Sikar
Dual 100 Price in Sikar

Okinawa Dual 100 on road price in Sikar starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Okinawa Dual 100 STD₹ 1.24 Lakhs
...Read More

Okinawa Dual 100 Variant Wise Price List in Sikar

STD
₹1.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
110-120 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,085
Insurance
4,591
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Sikar)
1,23,676
EMI@2,658/mo
Okinawa News

Kinetic Green Zulu electric scooter comes competing with rivals such as Ola S1X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
Kinetic Green Zulu vs Okinawa PraisePro: Which electric scooter to choose
13 Dec 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
23 Nov 2023
As electric vehicles catch up in the mobility race, there are many options out there in the market for the budget spenders.
Looking to buy an electric scooter? Check out top 5 under 1 lakh
19 Oct 2023
Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who may face legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
FAME II scheme: Hero Electric, Okinawa among 7 EV makers face legal action over unpaid dues, says Centre
14 Sept 2023
The government is seeking a refund of subsidies from Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, Ampere EV, Revolt Motors, Benling India, Amo Mobility, and Lohia Auto.
Hero, Okinawa, Ampere among EV makers to face loss of 9,000 crore after govt stopped subsidies
10 Aug 2023
Okinawa Videos

Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
31 Dec 2021
EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
31 Dec 2021
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
