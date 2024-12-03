Okinawa Dual 100 on road price in Siddharthnagar starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa Dual 100 dealers and showrooms in Siddharthnagar for best offers.
Okinawa Dual 100 on road price breakup in Siddharthnagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Dual 100 is mainly compared to Shema Tuff which starts at Rs. 79,655 in Siddharthnagar, Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 which starts at Rs. 74,999 in Siddharthnagar and Numeros Diplos pro starting at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs in Siddharthnagar.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Dual 100 STD ₹ 1.24 Lakhs
