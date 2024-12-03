What is the on-road price of Okinawa Dual 100 in Muzaffarnagar? The on-road price of Okinawa Dual 100 STD in Muzaffarnagar is Rs. 1.24 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What is the EMI for Okinawa Dual 100 in Muzaffarnagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa Dual 100 in Muzaffarnagar is Rs. 2,508.