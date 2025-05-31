hamburger icon
Okinawa Dual 100 On Road Price in Jeypore

Okinawa Dual 100 Left View
1.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jeypore
Dual 100 Price in

Jeypore

Okinawa Dual 100 on road price in Jeypore starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

Okinawa Dual 100 Variant Wise Price List in

Jeypore
Dual 100 STD

₹1.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3.12 KWh
60 Kmph
129 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,085
Insurance
4,591
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Jeypore)
1,23,676
EMI@2,658/mo
Okinawa Dual 100 FAQs

The on-road price of Okinawa Dual 100 STD in Jeypore is Rs. 1.24 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa Dual 100 in Jeypore is Rs. 2,508.
The insurance charges for Okinawa Dual 100 STD in Jeypore are Rs. 4,591, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

