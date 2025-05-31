hamburger icon
Okinawa Dual 100 On Road Price in Indore

Okinawa Dual 100 Left View
Okinawa Dual 100 Front View
Okinawa Dual 100 Footspace View
Okinawa Dual 100 Indicator View
Okinawa Dual 100 Model Name View
Okinawa Dual 100 Rear Wheel View
1.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Indore
Dual 100 Price in Indore

Okinawa Dual 100 on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.

Okinawa Dual 100 Variant Wise Price List in Indore

Dual 100 STD

₹1.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3.12 KWh
60 Kmph
129 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,085
Insurance
4,591
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Indore)
1,23,676
EMI@2,658/mo
Okinawa Dual 100 FAQs

The on-road price of Okinawa Dual 100 STD in Indore is Rs. 1.24 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Okinawa Dual 100 in Indore is Rs. 2,508.
The insurance charges for Okinawa Dual 100 STD in Indore are Rs. 4,591, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

