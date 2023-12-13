Okinawa Dual 100 on road price in Guwahati starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.
Okinawa Dual 100 on road price in Guwahati starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Okinawa Dual 100 dealers and showrooms in Guwahati for best offers.
Okinawa Dual 100 on road price breakup in Guwahati includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Okinawa Dual 100 is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Guwahati, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in Guwahati and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Guwahati.
Variants On-Road Price Okinawa Dual 100 STD ₹ 1.24 Lakhs
