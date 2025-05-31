Okinawa Dual 100 on road price in Allahabad starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest
Okinawa Dual 100 on road price in Allahabad starts from Rs. 1.24 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Okinawa Dual 100 dealers and showrooms in Allahabad for best offers. Okinawa Dual 100 on road price breakup in Allahabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okinawa Dual 100 is mainly compared to Gravton Motors Quanta which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Allahabad, Shema Tuff which starts at Rs. 79,655 in Allahabad and Numeros Diplos pro starting at Rs. 1.09 Lakhs in Allahabad.
|Variants
|On-Road Price
|Okinawa Dual 100 STD
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
