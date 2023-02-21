Okaya EV Faast F2F on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 93,770. Visit your nearest Okaya EV Faast F2F on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 93,770. Visit your nearest Okaya EV Faast F2F dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Okaya EV Faast F2F on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okaya EV Faast F2F is mainly compared to PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 99,999 in Bengaluru, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Bengaluru and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Okaya EV Faast F2F STD ₹ 93,770