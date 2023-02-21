Faast F2FPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Okaya EV Faast F2F Front View
OKAYA EV Faast F2F

Launched in Feb 2023

₹83,999**Ex-showroom price
Faast F2F Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 48.1 kmph

Faast F2F: 50.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 91.8 km

Faast F2F: 75.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 3.75 hrs

Faast F2F: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.89 kwh

Faast F2F: 2.16 kwh

Okaya EV Faast F2F
Okinawa PraisePro
Okaya EV Faast F2F Variants
Okaya EV Faast F2F price starts at ₹ 83,999 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹83,999*
50 kmph
70 km
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 2.16 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Okaya EV Faast F2F Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Okaya EV Faast F2F Images

Okaya EV Faast F2F Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity2.16 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range70-80 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
Okaya EV Faast F2F comparison with similar bikes

Okaya EV Faast F2F
GT Force Drive Pro
Tunwal Storm ZX
Ola Electric S1 X
Okaya EV Freedum
Okaya EV ClassIQ
Okaya EV Faast F2B
₹83,999*
₹85,999*
₹90,000*
₹69,999*
₹74,900*
₹74,500*
₹94,998*
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Range
70-80 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
70-75 km
Range
193 km
Range
75 Km
Range
60-70 km
Range
80 Km
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2700 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Okaya EV Bikes

Okaya EV Faast F2F EMI

STD
50 kmph | 70-80 km
₹ 83,999*
STD
50 kmph | 70-80 km
₹83,999*
EMI ₹1409.12/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
