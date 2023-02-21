Launched in Feb 2023
Category Average: 48.1 kmph
Faast F2F: 50.0 kmph
Category Average: 91.8 km
Faast F2F: 75.0 km
Category Average: 3.75 hrs
Faast F2F: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.89 kwh
Faast F2F: 2.16 kwh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.16 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|70-80 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
Okaya EV Faast F2F
₹83,999*
₹85,999*
₹90,000*
₹69,999*
₹74,900*
₹74,500*
₹94,998*
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
6 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
5-6 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Range
70-80 km
Range
100-110 km
Range
70-75 km
Range
193 km
Range
75 Km
Range
60-70 km
Range
80 Km
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
2700 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
2500 W
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
