Okaya EV Faast on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. The on road price for Okaya EV Faast top variant goes up to Rs. 1.23 Lakhs in New Delhi. The lowest price model is Okaya EV Faast F3 and the most priced model is Okaya EV Faast F4. Okaya EV Faast on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Okaya EV Faast is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in New Delhi, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in New Delhi and Evolet Raptor starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Okaya EV Faast F3 ₹ 1.07 Lakhs Okaya EV Faast F4 ₹ 1.23 Lakhs