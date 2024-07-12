Odysse Electric V2 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 80,970. The on road price for Odysse Electric V2 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Jaipur. The lowest price model Odysse Electric V2 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 80,970. The on road price for Odysse Electric V2 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Jaipur. The lowest price model is Odysse Electric V2 STD and the most priced model is Odysse Electric V2 Plus. Visit your nearest Odysse Electric V2 dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Odysse Electric V2 on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Odysse Electric V2 is mainly compared to PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Jaipur, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Jaipur and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Odysse Electric V2 STD ₹ 80,970 Odysse Electric V2 Plus ₹ 1.05 Lakhs