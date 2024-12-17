Launched in May 2022
Category Average: 35.77 kmph
V2: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 91.0 km
V2: 75.0 km
Category Average: 3.82 hrs
V2: 3.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.78 kwh
V2: 1.3 - 2.6 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|1.3-2.6 kWh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|75 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
Odysse Electric V2
₹77,250*
₹84,443*
₹69,999*
₹76,999*
₹76,750*
₹64,999*
₹76,555*
₹59,900*
₹79,999*
₹74,050*
₹69,999*
Charging Time
3.5 Hours
Charging Time
2-3 Hours
Charging Time
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Range
75 km
Range
81 km
Range
60-90 km
Range
80-100 km
Range
90 km
Range
100 km
Range
110 km
Range
60-150 km
Range
90 km
Range
90 km
Range
75 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
230 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
230 W
Motor Power
250 W
Kerb Weight
75 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Kerb Weight
102 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
58 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Irom Rims
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Electric Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
|Currently viewing
|V2 vs PraisePro
|V2 vs LOEV+
|V2 vs Dhanno
|V2 vs Ira
|V2 vs Eagle
|V2 vs One Plus Pro
|V2 vs LoEV
|V2 vs CRX
|V2 vs Daksha
|V2 vs Yaarii
Popular Odysse Electric Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price