Odysse Electric V2 Front Left View
View all Images

ODYSSE ELECTRIC V2

Launched in May 2022

₹77,250**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
V2 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 35.77 kmph

V2: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 91.0 km

V2: 75.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 3.82 hrs

V2: 3.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.78 kwh

V2: 1.3 - 2.6 kwh

View all V2 Specs and Features

About Odysse Electric V2

Odysse Electric V2
Okinawa PraisePro
Odysse Electric V2 Variants
Odysse Electric V2 price starts at ₹ 77,250 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹77,250*
25 kmph
75 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 1.3 kWh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Odysse Electric V2 Images

11 images
View All V2 Images

Odysse Electric V2 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity1.3-2.6 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Range75 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3 Hours 30 Minutes
View all V2 specs and features

Odysse Electric V2 comparison with similar bikes

Odysse Electric V2
Okinawa PraisePro
BattRE Electric Mobility LOEV+
Evolet Dhanno
Hayasa Ira
Shema Eagle
GT Force One Plus Pro
BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
Warivo Motors CRX
Hayasa Daksha
Trinity Motors Yaarii
₹77,250*
₹84,443*
₹69,999*
₹76,999*
₹76,750*
₹64,999*
₹76,555*
₹59,900*
₹79,999*
₹74,050*
₹69,999*
Charging Time
3.5 Hours
Charging Time
2-3 Hours
Charging Time
2 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
-
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hrs.
Range
75 km
Range
81 km
Range
60-90 km
Range
80-100 km
Range
90 km
Range
100 km
Range
110 km
Range
60-150 km
Range
90 km
Range
90 km
Range
75 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
1000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
230 W
Motor Power
1200 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
1500 W
Motor Power
230 W
Motor Power
250 W
Kerb Weight
75 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Kerb Weight
102 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
58 kg
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Irom Rims
Wheel Type
Sheet Metal
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Electric Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Odysse Electric Bikes

View all Odysse Electric Bikes

Odysse Electric V2 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
25 kmph | 75 km
₹ 77,250*
Select Variant
STD
25 kmph | 75 km
₹77,250*
EMI ₹1262/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

