Odysse Electric Trot On Road Price in Surat

Odysse Electric Trot Front Left View
Odysse Electric Trot Foot Space View
Odysse Electric Trot Front Tyre View
Odysse Electric Trot Seat View
Odysse Electric Trot Black
Odysse Electric Trot Maroon
99,999*
*On-Road Price
Surat
Trot Price in Surat

Odysse Electric Trot on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.04 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Odysse Electric Trot STD₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Odysse Electric Trot Variant Wise Price List in Surat

STD
₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
75 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
99,999
Insurance
4,088
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Surat)
1,04,087
Odysse Electric Trot Alternatives

Vida V1

Vida V1

1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs
V1 Price in Surat
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

1.03 Lakhs
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Surat
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini

90,000 Onwards
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
S1 X Price in Surat
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Epluto 7G Max Price in Surat
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
E1 Price in Surat

Popular Odysse Electric Bikes

    Odysse Electric News

    The Odysse Snap is a high-speed electric scooter with a top speed of 60 kmph, while the E2 is a low-speed e-scooter with the top speed capped at 25 kmph
    Odysse Snap high-speed & E2 low-speed e-scooters launched, priced from 69,999
    2 May 2024
    Odysse E2Go gets telescopic front forks, and dual spring hydraulic rear shock absorbers.
    Odysse Electric launches E2Go and E2Go Lite low-speed scooters
    12 Jan 2021
    Odysse offers three products in six variants in the Indian market.
    This electric two-wheeler maker is offering one-night stay with its products
    28 Oct 2020
    Odysse E2GO Graphene electric scooter
    Odysse offers benefits up to 7,500 across its range of electric two-wheelers
    7 Nov 2023
    Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X are made in collaboration with Bajaj Auto.
    Triumph extends 10,000 discount on Scrambler 400 X and Speed 400
    2 Aug 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
