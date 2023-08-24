Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesOdysse ElectricRacerOn Road Price in Bhopal

Odysse Electric Racer On Road Price in Bhopal

1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
View all Images
6/11
59,500 - 76,000*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Racer Price in Bhopal

Odysse Electric Racer on road price in Bhopal starts from Rs. 64,000. The on road price for Odysse Electric Racer top variant goes up to Rs. 76,000 in Bhopal. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Odysse Electric Racer STD₹ 64,000
Odysse Electric Racer Lite₹ 76,000
...Read More

Odysse Electric Racer Variant Wise Price List in Bhopal

STD
₹ 64,000*On-Road Price
45 Kmph
70 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
64,000
On-Road Price in Bhopal
64,000
EMI@1,376/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close
Lite
₹ 76,000*On-Road Price
45 Kmph
70 Km/charge
View breakup

Odysse Electric Racer Alternatives

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus

48,000 - 65,490
Check latest Offers
Kollegio Plus Price in Delhi
Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez

48,000 - 58,000
Check latest Offers
Crayon Zeez Price in Delhi
Raftaar Electrica

Raftaar Electrica

48,540
Check latest Offers
Electrica Price in Delhi
Hero Lectro F6i

Hero Lectro F6i

49,000 Onwards
Check latest Offers
F6i Price in Delhi
YObykes Yo Edge

YObykes Yo Edge

49,000 Onwards
Check latest Offers
Yo Edge Price in Delhi

Popular Odysse Electric Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Odysse Electric Bikes

    News

    The Ola Adventure concept could be christened the M1 Adventure upon launch scheduled in 2024
    Ola Electric trademarks M1 Cruiser, M1 Adventure & M1 Cyber Racer e-motorcycle names
    24 Aug 2023
    Eimor Customs made a lot of cosmetic changes to the Interceptor 650 to modify it into a cafe racer.
    Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified into a stealthy cafe racer
    12 May 2023
    The Zontes GK350 has a neo-retro design whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has a retro cafe racer design.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 vs Zontes GK350: Check price, specs and features
    3 May 2023
    This Jawa 42 has been modified by Muhammed Raihan. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/_the_jinn)
    Anand Mahindra offers glimpse of Batmobike, a modified Jawa 42 cafe racer
    28 Mar 2023
    Image of Honda CB350RS used for representation purpose only.
    Honda CB350 Cafe Racer to launch tomorrow: What to expect?
    1 Mar 2023
    View all
      News

    Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
    View all
     

    Popular Odysse Electric Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Odysse Electric Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Flycon Empire

      Flycon Empire

      79,900
      Check latest offers
      Flycon T3

      Flycon T3

      89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Flycon Grove

      Flycon Grove

      74,629 - 80,957
      Check latest offers
      Okaya EV Motofaast

      Okaya EV Motofaast

      1.37 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Flycon Bright

      Flycon Bright

      80,000
      Check latest offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2023

      PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

      PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

      1.15 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 67,405
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      Hero XF3R

      Hero XF3R

      1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Benelli TNT 600

      Benelli TNT 600

      6.2 - 7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Benelli 600RR

      Benelli 600RR

      6.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Scout Bobber

      Indian Scout Bobber

      13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details