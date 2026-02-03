hamburger icon
Odysse Electric Racer Neo Front Left View
Odysse Electric Racer Neo Front Tyre View
Odysse Electric Racer Neo Headlight View
Odysse Electric Racer Neo Mudguard View
Odysse Electric Racer Neo Seat View
Odysse Electric Racer Neo Shocker View
Odysse Electric Racer Neo Specifications

Odysse Electric Racer Neo starting price is Rs. 52,000 in India. Odysse Electric Racer Neo is available in 2 variant
52,000 - 63,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Odysse Electric Racer Neo Specs

Odysse Electric Racer Neo comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Racer Neo starts at Rs. 52,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Odysse Electric Racer Neo sits in the Scooters segment

Odysse Electric Racer Neo Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Lithium ion
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
90-115 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Odysse Electric Racer Neo Variants & Price List

Odysse Electric Racer Neo price starts at ₹ 52,000 and goes up to ₹ 63,000 (Ex-showroom). Odysse Electric Racer Neo comes in 2 variants. Odysse Electric Racer Neo's top variant is Lithium ion

52,000*
25 Kmph
63,000*
25 Kmph
90-115 Km
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details

