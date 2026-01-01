The Racer Neo Lithium ion, is priced at ₹66,488 (ex-showroom).
The Racer Neo Lithium ion offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Racer Neo Lithium ion is available in 2 colour options: Titanium Grey, Lunar White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Racer Neo Lithium ion include the Crayon Motors Zeez priced between ₹51.76 Thousands - 64.08 Thousands and the Fujiyama Spectra Pro priced between ₹54.38 Thousands - 79.97 Thousands.
The Racer Neo Lithium ion has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator and USB Charging Port.