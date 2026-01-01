hamburger icon
Odysse Electric Racer Neo
1/8
Odysse Electric Racer Neo
2/8
Odysse Electric Racer Neo
3/8
Odysse Electric Racer Neo
4/8
Odysse Electric Racer Neo
5/8
Odysse Electric Racer Neo
6/8

Odysse Electric Racer Neo Lithium ion

₹66,488
On-Road Price
Delhi
Racer Neo Lithium ion

Racer Neo Lithium ion Prices

The Racer Neo Lithium ion, is priced at ₹66,488 (ex-showroom).

Racer Neo Lithium ion Range

The Racer Neo Lithium ion offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Racer Neo Lithium ion Colours

The Racer Neo Lithium ion is available in 2 colour options: Titanium Grey, Lunar White.

Racer Neo Lithium ion Battery & Range

Racer Neo Lithium ion vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Racer Neo Lithium ion include the Crayon Motors Zeez priced between ₹51.76 Thousands - 64.08 Thousands and the Fujiyama Spectra Pro priced between ₹54.38 Thousands - 79.97 Thousands.

Racer Neo Lithium ion Specs & Features

The Racer Neo Lithium ion has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator and USB Charging Port.

Odysse Electric Racer Neo Lithium ion Price

Racer Neo Lithium ion

₹ 66,488 On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
63,000
Insurance
3,488
On-Road Price in Delhi
66,488
EMI@1,429/mo
Odysse Electric Racer Neo Lithium ion Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
90-115 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-8 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.44 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Odysse Electric Racer Neo Lithium ion EMI
EMI1,286 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
59,839
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
59,839
Interest Amount
17,331
Payable Amount
77,170

Odysse Electric Racer Neo other Variants

Racer Neo Graphene

₹ 55,120 On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
52,000
Insurance
3,120
On-Road Price in Delhi
55,120
EMI@1,185/mo
Odysse Electric Racer Neo Alternatives

Crayon Motors Zeez

Crayon Motors Zeez

₹51,760 - 64,075 Ex-Showroom
Racer Neo vs Zeez
Fujiyama Spectra Pro

Fujiyama Spectra Pro

₹54,384 - 79,975 Ex-Showroom
Racer Neo vs Spectra Pro
GT Force Vegas

GT Force Vegas

₹57,999 Ex-Showroom
Racer Neo vs Vegas
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

₹57,999 Ex-Showroom
Racer Neo vs Mantra
SUPER ECO T1

SUPER ECO T1

₹56,772 Ex-Showroom
Racer Neo vs T1
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

₹56,551 Ex-Showroom
Racer Neo vs Logix

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Mantra Price in Delhi

