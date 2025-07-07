Launch Date: 7 Jul 2025
Category Average: 56.82 kmph
Racer Neo: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 273.94 km
Racer Neo: 102.5 km
Category Average: 5.4 hrs
Racer Neo: 6.0 hrs
Category Average: 1.42 kwh
Racer Neo: 1.44 - 2.7 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.44-2.7 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|90-115 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-8 Hours
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
Odysse Electric Racer Neo
₹52,000*
₹60,118*
₹46,354*
₹59,881*
₹59,998*
₹66,900*
₹68,890*
₹51,760*
₹54,384*
₹57,999*
₹46,990*
User Rating
-
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
10 Reviews
User Rating
20 Reviews
User Rating
2 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
Power
-
Power
8.02 PS
Power
4.35 PS
Power
8.19 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
7.38 PS
Power
7.9 PS
Power
-
Power
-
Power
-
Power
-
Torque
-
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
6.5 Nm
Torque
8.7 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.3 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
-
Torque
-
Torque
-
Engine
-
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
99.7 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
98.98 cc
Engine
102 cc
Engine
-
Engine
-
Engine
-
Engine
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Kerb Weight
89 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
117 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
150 Kg
Kerb Weight
88 kg
Kerb Weight
18.7 kg
Length
-
Length
1965 mm
Length
1895 mm
Length
1950 mm
Length
1965 mm
Length
1995 mm
Length
2006 mm
Length
1830 mm
Length
1725 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
The top variant of Odysse Electric Racer Neo is the Lithium ion.
The Odysse Electric Racer Neo is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90-115 km, it has a charging time of 4-8 Hours and a battery capacity of 1.44-2.7 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.
The Odysse Electric Racer Neo offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Graphene is priced at Rs. 52,000 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Lithium ion is priced at Rs. 63,000 (ex-showroom).
The Odysse Electric Racer Neo is an electricScooters, powered by a high-capacity 1.44-2.7 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90-115 km on a single charge.
The Odysse Electric Racer Neo has a charging time of 4-8 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.
