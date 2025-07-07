Racer NeoPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesRangeAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Odysse Electric Racer Neo Front Left View
JUST LAUNCHED
View all Images

ODYSSE ELECTRIC Racer Neo

Launch Date: 7 Jul 2025

Review & Win ₹2000
₹52,000 - 63,000**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
EMI @ ₹1054/month
Get EMI Offers
Check Offers

Racer Neo Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 56.82 kmph

Racer Neo: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 273.94 km

Racer Neo: 102.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 5.4 hrs

Racer Neo: 6.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.42 kwh

Racer Neo: 1.44 - 2.7 kwh

View all Racer Neo Specs and Features

Odysse Electric Racer Neo Latest Updates

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Racer Neo.
VS
Odysse Electric Racer Neo
Hero HF 100
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Tap here to expand

Odysse Electric Racer Neo Alternatives

Hero HF 100

60,118 Onwards
Check Offers
Racer NeovsHF 100

TVS XL100

46,354 - 62,305
Check Offers
Racer NeovsXL100

TVS Sport

59,881 - 71,785
Check Offers
Racer NeovsSport

Hero HF Deluxe

59,998 - 69,268
Check Offers
Racer NeovsHF Deluxe

Honda Shine 100

66,900 - 68,767
Check Offers
Racer NeovsShine 100

Bajaj Platina 100

68,890
Check Offers
Racer NeovsPlatina 100

Odysse Electric Racer Neo Variants

Odysse Electric Racer Neo price starts at ₹ 52,000 and goes up to ₹ 63,000 (Ex-showroom). Odysse Read More
2 Variants Available
Racer Neo Graphene₹52,000*
25 kmph
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 2.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
View More
Check Offers
Racer Neo Lithium ion₹63,000*
25 kmph
90 km
Battery Capacity: 1.44 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Low Battery Indicator
Reverse Assist
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Odysse Electric Racer Neo Images

8 images
View All Racer Neo Images

Odysse Electric Racer Neo Colours

Odysse Electric Racer Neo is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Titanium grey
Lunar white

Odysse Electric Racer Neo Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.44-2.7 kWh
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range90-115 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-8 Hours
Max Speed25 kmph
View all Racer Neo specs and features

Odysse Electric Racer Neo comparison with similar bikes

Odysse Electric Racer Neo
Hero HF 100
TVS XL100
TVS Sport
Hero HF Deluxe
Honda Shine 100
Bajaj Platina 100
Crayon Motors Zeez
Fujiyama Spectra Pro
GT Force Vegas
Toutche Electric Heileo H200
₹52,000*
Check Offers
₹60,118*
Check Offers
₹46,354*
Check Offers
₹59,881*
Check Offers
₹59,998*
Check Offers
₹66,900*
Check Offers
₹68,890*
Check Offers
₹51,760*
Check Offers
₹54,384*
Check Offers
₹57,999*
Check Offers
₹46,990*
Check Offers
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
10 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
20 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
2 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
Power
-
Power
8.02 PS
Power
4.35 PS
Power
8.19 PS
Power
8.02 PS
Power
7.38 PS
Power
7.9 PS
Power
-
Power
-
Power
-
Power
-
Torque
-
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
6.5 Nm
Torque
8.7 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.05 Nm
Torque
8.3 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
-
Torque
-
Torque
-
Engine
-
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
99.7 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
97.2 cc
Engine
98.98 cc
Engine
102 cc
Engine
-
Engine
-
Engine
-
Engine
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Kerb Weight
89 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
117 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
150 Kg
Kerb Weight
88 kg
Kerb Weight
18.7 kg
Length
-
Length
1965 mm
Length
1895 mm
Length
1950 mm
Length
1965 mm
Length
1995 mm
Length
2006 mm
Length
1830 mm
Length
1725 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Cycles
Currently viewingRacer Neo vs HF 100Racer Neo vs XL100Racer Neo vs SportRacer Neo vs HF DeluxeRacer Neo vs Shine 100Racer Neo vs Platina 100Racer Neo vs ZeezRacer Neo vs Spectra ProRacer Neo vs VegasRacer Neo vs Heileo H200
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Odysse Electric Bikes

View all Odysse Electric Bikes

Odysse Electric Racer Neo EMI

Select Variant:
Graphene
₹ 52,000*
Select Variant
Graphene
₹52,000*
Lithium ion
25 kmph | 90-115 km
₹63,000*
EMI ₹859.11/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooters Bikes
Scooters Under 60000

Odysse Electric Racer Neo FAQs

Which is the top variant of Odysse Electric Racer Neo?

The top variant of Odysse Electric Racer Neo is the Lithium ion.

What are the key specifications of the Odysse Electric Racer Neo?

The Odysse Electric Racer Neo is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 90-115 km, it has a charging time of 4-8 Hours and a battery capacity of 1.44-2.7 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Odysse Electric Racer Neo have, and what is the price range?

The Odysse Electric Racer Neo offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, Graphene is priced at Rs. 52,000 (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Lithium ion is priced at Rs. 63,000 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Odysse Electric Racer Neo?

The Odysse Electric Racer Neo is an electricScooters, powered by a high-capacity 1.44-2.7 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 90-115 km on a single charge.

How long does it take to charge the Odysse Electric Racer Neo?

The Odysse Electric Racer Neo has a charging time of 4-8 Hours, making it convenient for riders to recharge the battery overnight or during work hours for a full day of riding.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Odysse Electric Racer Neo

₹52,000 - 63,000
Check Latest Offers

Vida VX2

₹59,490 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

₹32.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Breakout

₹31.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

₹25.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

₹94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Yamaha MT-15 V2

₹1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹81,001 - 86,051
Check Latest Offers

KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Aprilia SR 175

₹1.31 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Triumph Thruxton 400

₹2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha MT-09

₹11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew BikesOdysse Electric BikesOdysse Electric Racer Neo