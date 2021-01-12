Saved Articles

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk On Road Price in Surat

73,999 - 1.04 Lakhs*
Odysse Electric Hawk Price in Surat

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 76,500. The on road price for Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk top variant goes up to Rs. 2.08 Lakhs in Surat.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk STD₹ 76,500
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk Lite₹ 89,000
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Hawk Plus₹ 2.08 Lakhs
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Variant Wise Price List in Surat

Hawk STD
45 Kmph
70 Km/charge
On-Road Price in Surat
76,500
Hawk Lite
₹ 89,000*On-Road Price
45 Kmph
70 Km/charge
Hawk Plus
₹2.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
45 Kmph
170 Km/charge
    Odysse Electric News

    Odysse E2Go gets telescopic front forks, and dual spring hydraulic rear shock absorbers.
    Odysse Electric launches E2Go and E2Go Lite low-speed scooters
    12 Jan 2021
    Odysse offers three products in six variants in the Indian market.
    This electric two-wheeler maker is offering one-night stay with its products
    28 Oct 2020
    The 2023 Hero HF Deluxe is available with a cash discount and exchange bonus, while customers can avail the 'buy now, pay later' scheme as well
    2023 Hero HF Deluxe: Offers this festive season to watch out for
    20 Oct 2023
    The first-ever Hero Premia premium dealership was inaugurated in Calicut, Kerala, with more outlets to open soon across the country
    First Hero Premia premium dealership inaugurated; will retail Hero, Vida & Harley motorcycles under one roof
    20 Oct 2023
    The Honda Shine 125 is one of the most-selling 125 cc motorcycles in the country
    2023 Honda Shine 125: All you need to know
    20 Oct 2023
    Videos

    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
    Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
    11 Jul 2023
