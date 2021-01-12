Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Odysse Electric Evoqis on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 1.57 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Odysse Electric Evoqis on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 1.57 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Odysse Electric Evoqis dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers.
Odysse Electric Evoqis on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Odysse Electric Evoqis is mainly compared to Ather Energy 450S which starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs in Indore, Tork Motors Kratos which starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs in Indore and NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus starting at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs in Indore.
Variants On-Road Price Odysse Electric Evoqis STD ₹ 1.57 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price