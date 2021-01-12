Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Odysse Electric Evoqis on road price in Bhopal starts from Rs. 1.57 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Odysse Electric Evoqis on road price in Bhopal starts from Rs. 1.57 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Odysse Electric Evoqis dealers and showrooms in Bhopal for best offers.
Odysse Electric Evoqis on road price breakup in Bhopal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Odysse Electric Evoqis is mainly compared to Ather Energy 450S which starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs in Bhopal, Tork Motors Kratos which starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs in Bhopal and NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus starting at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs in Bhopal.
Variants On-Road Price Odysse Electric Evoqis STD ₹ 1.57 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price