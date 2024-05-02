Category Average: 91.36 kmph
Evoqis: 80.0 kmph
Category Average: 144.41 km
Evoqis: 140.0 km
Category Average: 4.55 hrs
Evoqis: 6.0 hrs
Category Average: 3.5 kwh
Evoqis: 4.32 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|4.32 kWh
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|140 km
|Headlight
|Yes
|Charging Time
|6 Hours
Odysse Electric Evoqis
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.52 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-7 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Range
201 km
Range
125 km
Range
130 km
Range
129 km
Range
150 km
Range
180 km
Range
120 km
Range
130-150 km
Range
130-160 km
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
6.37 kW
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
9000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
|Currently viewing
|Evoqis vs SBolt
|Evoqis vs KM 3000
|Evoqis vs Aera
|Evoqis vs Trono
|Evoqis vs Ferrato Disruptor
|Evoqis vs SSeagun
|Evoqis vs Kratos
|Evoqis vs Racer
|Evoqis vs V6
|Evoqis vs DMS
Popular Odysse Electric Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price