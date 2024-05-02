HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odysse Electric Evoqis Front Right View
View all Images

ODYSSE ELECTRIC Evoqis

Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Evoqis Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 91.36 kmph

Evoqis: 80.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 144.41 km

Evoqis: 140.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.55 hrs

Evoqis: 6.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.5 kwh

Evoqis: 4.32 kwh

Odysse Electric Evoqis
Seeka SBolt
Odysse Electric Evoqis Variants
Odysse Electric Evoqis price starts at ₹ 1.71 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
STD₹1.71 Lakhs*
80 kmph
140 km
Seat Type: Split
Clock
Anti Theft Alarm
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 4.32 kWh
Reverse Assist
Body Graphics
Odysse Electric Evoqis Images

Odysse Electric Evoqis Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity4.32 kWh
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
Range140 km
HeadlightYes
Charging Time6 Hours
Odysse Electric Evoqis comparison with similar bikes

Odysse Electric Evoqis
Seeka SBolt
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Matter Aera
Rowwet Trono
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
Seeka SSeagun
Tork Motors Kratos
Maruthisan Racer
Birla V6
Birla DMS
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.52 Lakhs*
₹1.5 Lakhs*
₹1.93 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.63 Lakhs*
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
3 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-7 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours
Charging Time
5-6 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Range
201 km
Range
125 km
Range
130 km
Range
129 km
Range
150 km
Range
180 km
Range
120 km
Range
130-150 km
Range
130-160 km
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
6.37 kW
Motor Power
4000 W
Motor Power
9000 W
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Front Brake
Double Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Popular Odysse Electric Bikes

Odysse Electric Evoqis EMI

STD
80 kmph | 140 km
₹ 1.71 Lakhs*
STD
80 kmph | 140 km
₹1.71 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2767.78/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
