Oben Rorr on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.50 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Oben Rorr on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.50 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Oben Rorr dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Oben Rorr on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Oben Rorr is mainly compared to Suzuki Burgman Electric which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Surat, TVS Creon which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Surat and Tork Motors Kratos starting at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Oben Rorr STD ₹ 1.50 Lakhs