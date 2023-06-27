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OBEN Rorr EZ Surge Cyan Colour

₹99,999 - 1.3 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2028
4.2
10
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Rorr EZ Surge Cyan Colour

Ekectro Amber
Lumina Green
Surge Cyan
Photon White
Surge cyan

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Oben Rorr EZ Images

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