HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rorr EZPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
Oben Rorr EZ Left View
View all Images

OBEN Rorr EZ

Launched in Nov 2024

5.0
1 Review
Review & Win ₹2000
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Rorr EZ Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 96.67 kmph

Rorr EZ: 95.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 134.92 km

Rorr EZ: 142.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 3.27 hrs

Rorr EZ: 2.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.76 kwh

Rorr EZ: 2.6 - 4.4 kwh

View all Rorr EZ Specs and Features

About Oben Rorr EZ

Latest Update

  • Oben Rorr EZ: This electric bike gets a driver alert system at ₹89,999. Check out other key features
  • Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle launched at ₹89,999 promising up to 175 km range, bookings open

    • Latest Updates on Oben Rorr EZ:

     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Rorr EZ.
    VS
    Oben Rorr EZ
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front Right View
    Headlight View
    Model Name View
    Tap here to expand
    Oben Rorr EZ Variants
    Oben Rorr EZ price starts at ₹ 89,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Oben Rorr EZ ...Read More
    3 Variants Available
    2.6 kWh₹89,999*
    95 kmph
    110 km
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Roadside Assistance
    Geo Fencing
    Battery Capacity: 2.6 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Motor IP Rating: IP67
    View More
    Check Offers
    3.4 kWh₹99,999*
    95 kmph
    140 km
    Battery Capacity: 3.4 kWh
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Roadside Assistance
    Geo Fencing
    Low Battery Indicator
    Motor IP Rating: IP67
    View More
    Check Offers
    4.4 kWh₹1.1 Lakhs*
    95 kmph
    175 km
    Battery Capacity: 4.4 kWh
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Split
    Roadside Assistance
    Geo Fencing
    Low Battery Indicator
    Motor IP Rating: IP67
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Oben Rorr EZ Images

    10 images
    View All Rorr EZ Images

    Oben Rorr EZ Colours

    Oben Rorr EZ is available in the 4 Colours in India.

    Ekectro amber
    Lumina green
    Surge cyan
    Photon white

    Oben Rorr EZ Specifications and Features

    Battery Capacity2.6-4.4 kWh
    Body TypeSports Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Range110-175 km
    Charging Time2 Hours
    View all Rorr EZ specs and features

    Oben Rorr EZ comparison with similar bikes

    Oben Rorr EZ
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
    Oben Rorr
    Revolt Motors RV400
    Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
    Kabira Mobility KM 4000
    ₹89,999*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.2 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.2 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.21 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.3 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹1.37 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    Charging Time
    2 Hours
    Charging Time
    3 Hours
    Charging Time
    6 Hours
    Charging Time
    3 Hours
    Charging Time
    40 min
    Charging Time
    2 Hours 50 min
    Range
    175 km
    Range
    80-150 km
    Range
    187 km
    Range
    80-150 km
    Range
    100 km
    Range
    150 km
    Max Torque
    52 Nm
    Max Torque
    -
    Max Torque
    330 Nm
    Max Torque
    170 Nm
    Max Torque
    56 Nm
    Max Torque
    -
    Motor Power
    75000 W
    Motor Power
    3 kW
    Motor Power
    1000 W
    Motor Power
    3000 W
    Motor Power
    -
    Motor Power
    5000 W
    Kerb Weight
    148 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    108 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Body Type
    Sports Bikes
    Currently viewingRorr EZ vs RV400 BRZRorr EZ vs RorrRorr EZ vs RV400Rorr EZ vs Evolve ZRorr EZ vs KM 4000
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Popular Oben Bikes

    View all Oben Bikes

    Oben Rorr EZ EMI

    Select Variant:
    2.6 kWh
    95 kmph | 110 km
    ₹ 89,999*
    Select Variant
    2.6 kWh
    95 kmph | 110 km
    ₹89,999*
    3.4 kWh
    95 kmph | 140 km
    ₹99,999*
    4.4 kWh
    95 kmph | 175 km
    ₹1.1 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹1463.94/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Oben Rorr EZ User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    0
    5 rating
    1
    Write a Review
    Awesome Bike in EV Segment
    It?s a very good electric bike and more comfortable compared to others. The looks are awesome, and the ride comfort is excellent. The range is 175 km on a single charge.By: Vivek Patle (Dec 20, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    Sports Bikes
    Sports Bikes Under 90000
    Upcoming Sports Bikes
    Cars & BikesNew BikesOben BikesOben Rorr EZ