Latest Updates on Oben Rorr EZ:

Introducing the all-new Oben Rorr EZ, a striking electric motorcycle that promises to revolutionise the Indian EV market. Launched at an introductory price starting from ₹89,999, the Rorr EZ has captured the attention of EV enthusiasts. Offering a promising range of up to 175 km on a single charge, this electric motorcycle is built for performance and reliability. With its combination of innovative design, advanced battery technology, and stylish aesthetics, the Oben Rorr EZ is set to elevate your commuting experience to a whole new level. Below, we delve into the features, specifications, and everything you need to know about this dynamic electric motorcycle.

Oben Rorr EZ Price:

The Oben Rorr EZ is available in three variants, catering to different rider preferences. The pricing details are as follows: The 2.6 kWh variant is priced at ₹89,999, while the 3.4 kWh variant comes at ₹99,999. The 4.4 kWh variant tops the range at ₹109,999. Each price point reflects the enhancing features and capabilities of the respective battery pack variant. All prices are ex-showroom and may vary based on location and dealer-specific charges.

Oben Rorr EZ Launch Date:

The Oben Rorr EZ electric motorcycle was officially launched in November 2024, with bookings open for eager customers. With its pricing, the motorcycle is well-positioned as a accessible entry point in a rapidly evolving market. With an introductory price that emphasises affordability while boasting impressive specifications, the Rorr EZ aims to grab a significant share of the burgeoning electric two-wheeler segment.

Oben Rorr EZ Variants:

As previously mentioned, the Oben Rorr EZ comes in three different battery pack options to suit the various preferences of riders. The 2.6 kWh is the base variant, offering an electric single-charge range of up to 110 km while fully in just 45 minutes. The 3.4 kWh variant can reach up to 140 km on a full charge, with its charging time extending to 1.5 hours. The 4.4 kWh is the top-of-the-line variant, and it focuses on extended range, offering up to 175 km per charge. It does however require 2 hours to recharge fully. With such choices, potential buyers can select a version that aligns with their riding habits and charging infrastructure.

Oben Rorr EZ Design and Exterior:

The Oben Rorr EZ boasts a striking neo-classic design that is both functional and aesthetically pleasing. With a robust frame and a muscular stance, it captures the spirit of a modern streetfighter motorcycle. The bike features a round-shaped LED headlamp that not only enhances visibility but also gives off a contemporary look. The muscular fuel tank and tank shrouds bring an aggressive flair, while the digital instrument cluster provides all essential information in an organised format. The battery pack design occupies the space where an engine would typically be.

Oben Rorr EZ Features:

In keeping with modern motorcycling standards, the Oben Rorr EZ prioritises rider comfort and ergonomics. The layout features a rider-centric design, executed with high-quality materials that enhance the overall cabin experience. The digital instrument cluster boasts a user-friendly interface with essential riding information at a glance. Comfort is also a key consideration; the motorcycle's seat height and cushioning are designed to accommodate a wide range of riders, ensuring a pleasant and controlled ride whether commuting or cruising.

Oben Rorr EZ Battery and Range:

One of the significant advantages of the Oben Rorr EZ is its electric fuel efficiency. While traditional motorcycles may struggle with fuel economy, the Rorr EZ eliminates this concern by offering an electric range of up to 175 km on a single charge (depending on the battery variant chosen). With advanced regenerative braking and an efficient electric motor, the Rorr EZ not only conserves energy but also offers immediate power delivery. The charging durations of 45 minutes for the base variant, 1.5 hours for the mid-range variant, and 2 hours for the top variant further enhance its user-friendliness.

Safety Features:

Safety is paramount in the design of the Oben Rorr EZ. The motorcycle features an array of safety measures, including a robust frame designed to absorb impact, along with advanced braking systems that ensure precise stopping capabilities. The bike is equipped with high-performance tyres that offer excellent grip on various terrains, promoting rider confidence and stability. Additionally, the IP67 certification of the battery emphasises its durability against water and dust, equipping riders for diverse conditions.