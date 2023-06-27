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OBEN Rorr Evo Neutron Blue Colour

₹99,999*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2028
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

Rorr Evo Neutron Blue Colour

Magnetic Black
Neutron Blue
Pulse Red
Photon White
Neutron blue

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Oben Rorr Evo Images

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