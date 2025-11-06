hamburger icon
Numeros n-First Front Left View
Numeros n-First Front Left View
Numeros n-First Front View
Numeros n-First Handle Bar View
Numeros n-First Headlight View
Numeros n-First Indicator Switch Buttion View
Numeros n-First Specifications

Numeros n-First starting price is Rs. 81,800 in India. Numeros n-First is available in 3 variant and
81,800 - 92,500
Numeros n-First Specs

Numeros n-First comes with Automatic transmission. The price of n-First starts at Rs. 81,800 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Numeros n-First sits in the Scooters segment in the Indian market.

Numeros n-First Specifications and Features

i-Max Plus
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
159 mm
Wheelbase
1339 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Tyre Size
Front: 80/80 – 16, Rear: 90/80 – 16
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
109 km
Max Speed
70 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Motor Power
2.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Adjustable Dual Shock with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco, Normal, Sport
Mobile Application
Yes
Fast Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Gradeability
14 Degree
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
3.0 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes

Numeros n-First Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
Magnus G Max Specs
Evolet Dhanno

Evolet Dhanno

84,999Ex-Showroom
Dhanno Specs
Lectrix LXS 2.0

Lectrix LXS 2.0

84,999Ex-Showroom
LXS 2.0 Specs
Ampere Magnus EX

Ampere Magnus EX

84,900Ex-Showroom
Magnus EX Specs
Raftaar Cruzer R1

Raftaar Cruzer R1

84,500Ex-Showroom
Cruzer R1 Specs
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

84,443Ex-Showroom
PraisePro Specs

Numeros n-First Related News

Numeros n-First Variants & Price List

Numeros n-First price starts at ₹ 81,800 and goes up to ₹ 92,500 (Ex-showroom). Numeros n-First comes in 3 variants. Numeros n-First's top variant is i-Max Plus

81,800*
55 Kmph
91 Km
85,000*
55 Kmph
91 Km
92,500*
70 Kmph
109 Km
Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Popular Numeros Bikes

  • Popular
Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
