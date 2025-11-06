The n-First i-Pro Plus, is priced at ₹1.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The n-First i-Pro Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The n-First i-Pro Plus is available in 2 colour options: Traffic Red, Pure White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the n-First i-Pro Plus include the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs and the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.
The n-First i-Pro Plus has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Kill Switch and Rear Footpegs.