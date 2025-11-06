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Numeros n-First Front Left View
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Numeros n-First Front Left View
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Numeros n-First Front View
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Numeros n-First Handle Bar View
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Numeros n-First Headlight View
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Numeros n-First Indicator Switch Buttion View
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Numeros n-First i-Pro Plus

3 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.30 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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n-First i-Pro Plus

n-First i-Pro Plus Prices

The n-First i-Pro Plus, is priced at ₹1.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

n-First i-Pro Plus Range

The n-First i-Pro Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

n-First i-Pro Plus Colours

The n-First i-Pro Plus is available in 2 colour options: Traffic Red, Pure White.

n-First i-Pro Plus Battery & Range

n-First i-Pro Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the n-First i-Pro Plus include the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs and the Ampere Magnus Neo priced between ₹87 Thousands - 90 Thousands.

n-First i-Pro Plus Specs & Features

The n-First i-Pro Plus has Low Battery Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Kill Switch and Rear Footpegs.

Numeros n-First i-Pro Plus Price

n-First i-Pro Plus

₹1.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,17,999
RTO
6,500
Insurance
5,720
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,30,219
EMI@2,799/mo
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Close

Numeros n-First i-Pro Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1970 mm
Ground Clearance
159 mm
Wheelbase
1341 mm
Height
1113 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Width
686 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-16 Inch,Rear :-16 Inch
Tyre Size
Front :-80/80 - 16, Rear :-90/80 - 16
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
110 km

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Adjustable dual Shock with Hydraulic Damper

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
PMSM
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco,Normal
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Multi-function Lock
Yes
Physical Key
Yes

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes
Numeros n-First i-Pro Plus EMI
EMI2,519 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,17,197
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,17,197
Interest Amount
33,944
Payable Amount
1,51,141

Numeros n-First other Variants

n-First Max

₹ 85,691*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
81,800
Insurance
3,891
On-Road Price in Delhi
85,691
EMI@1,842/mo
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Close

n-First i-Max

₹ 88,947*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
85,000
Insurance
3,947
On-Road Price in Delhi
88,947
EMI@1,912/mo
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View breakup

n-First i-Max Plus

₹ 96,578*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
92,500
Insurance
4,078
On-Road Price in Delhi
96,578
EMI@2,076/mo
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View breakup

Numeros n-First Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
n-FirstvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
n-FirstvsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
n-FirstvsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
n-FirstvsEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
n-FirstvsEpluto 7G Max
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
n-FirstvsOrbiter

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