The n-First i-Max Plus, is priced at ₹96,578 (ex-showroom).
The n-First i-Max Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The n-First i-Max Plus is available in 2 colour options: Traffic Red, Pure White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the n-First i-Max Plus include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Evolet Dhanno priced ₹85 Thousands.
The n-First i-Max Plus has Charging at Charging Station, Mobile Application, Low Battery Indicator, Charging at Home, Roadside Assistance and Bluetooth Connectivity.