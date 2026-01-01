hamburger icon
Numeros n-First Front Left View
1/17
Numeros n-First Front Left View
2/17
Numeros n-First Front View
3/17
Numeros n-First Handle Bar View
4/17
Numeros n-First Headlight View
5/17
Numeros n-First Indicator Switch Buttion View
6/17

Numeros n-First i-Max Plus

3 out of 5
96,578*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
n-First i-Max Plus

n-First i-Max Plus Prices

The n-First i-Max Plus, is priced at ₹96,578 (ex-showroom).

n-First i-Max Plus Range

The n-First i-Max Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

n-First i-Max Plus Colours

The n-First i-Max Plus is available in 2 colour options: Traffic Red, Pure White.

n-First i-Max Plus Battery & Range

n-First i-Max Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the n-First i-Max Plus include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Evolet Dhanno priced ₹85 Thousands.

n-First i-Max Plus Specs & Features

The n-First i-Max Plus has Charging at Charging Station, Mobile Application, Low Battery Indicator, Charging at Home, Roadside Assistance and Bluetooth Connectivity.

Numeros n-First i-Max Plus Price

n-First i-Max Plus

₹ 96,578*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,500
Insurance
4,078
On-Road Price in Delhi
96,578
EMI@2,076/mo
Numeros n-First i-Max Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
159 mm
Wheelbase
1339 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Tyre Size
Front: 80/80 – 16, Rear: 90/80 – 16
Front Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
109 km
Max Speed
70 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Motor Power
2.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Adjustable Dual Shock with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
7-8 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco, Normal, Sport
Mobile Application
Yes
Fast Charging Time
7-8 Hours
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Gradeability
14 Degree
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
3.0 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Numeros n-First i-Max Plus EMI
EMI1,868 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
86,920
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
86,920
Interest Amount
25,175
Payable Amount
1,12,095

Numeros n-First other Variants

n-First Max

₹ 85,691*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
81,800
Insurance
3,891
On-Road Price in Delhi
85,691
EMI@1,842/mo
n-First i-Max

₹ 88,947*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
85,000
Insurance
3,947
On-Road Price in Delhi
88,947
EMI@1,912/mo
