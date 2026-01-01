The n-First i-Max, is priced at ₹88,947 (ex-showroom).
The n-First i-Max offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The n-First i-Max is available in 2 colour options: Traffic Red, Pure White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the n-First i-Max include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Evolet Dhanno priced ₹85 Thousands.
The n-First i-Max has Mobile Application, Charging at Home, Roadside Assistance, Bluetooth Connectivity and Low Battery Indicator.