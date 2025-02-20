HT Auto

Numeros Diplos Max On Road Price in Kolkata

Numeros Diplos Max Front Left View
1/22
Numeros Diplos Max Front Right View
2/22
Numeros Diplos Max Front View
3/22
Numeros Diplos Max Left View
4/22
Numeros Diplos Max Rear Right View
5/22
Numeros Diplos Max Rear View
View all Images
6/22
1.1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kolkata
Diplos Max Price in Kolkata

Numeros Diplos Max on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 91,020. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Numeros Diplos Max STD₹ 91,020
...Read More

Numeros Diplos Max Variant Wise Price List in Kolkata

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹ 91,017*On-Road Price
3.7 KWh
63 Kmph
140 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
86,999
Insurance
4,018
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Kolkata)
91,017
EMI@1,956/mo
Close

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

      News

    Numeros Diplos Max FAQs

    The on-road price of Numeros Diplos Max STD in Kolkata is Rs. 91,017, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Numeros Diplos Max in Kolkata is Rs. 1,845.
    The insurance charges for Numeros Diplos Max STD in Kolkata are Rs. 4,018, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

