Numeros Diplos Max Plus on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.27 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Numeros Diplos Max Plus dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers.
Diplos Max Plus on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Diplos Max Plus is mainly compared to Benling India Aura price in Surat (Rs. 1.22 Lakhs), EeVe Soul price in Surat (Rs. 1.2 Lakhs) and Ather Energy EL01 price in Surat (Rs. 99,000).