Numeros Diplos Max Plus on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.27 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Numeros Diplos Max Plus dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers.
Diplos Max Plus on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Diplos Max Plus is mainly compared to Benling India Aura price in New Delhi (Rs. 1.22 Lakhs), EeVe Soul price in New Delhi (Rs. 1.2 Lakhs) and Ather Energy EL01 price in New Delhi (Rs. 99,000).