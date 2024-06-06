NIJ Automotive Flion comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Flion starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, NIJ Automotive Flion sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market.
NIJ Automotive Flion price starts at ₹ 57,788 and goes up to ₹ 76,763 (Ex-showroom). NIJ Automotive Flion comes in 2 variants. NIJ Automotive Flion's top variant is Lithium Ion.
