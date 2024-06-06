HT Auto
NIJ Automotive Flion Front Left View
NIJ Automotive Flion Front View
NIJ Automotive Flion Left View
NIJ Automotive Flion Footspace View
NIJ Automotive Flion Front Tyre View
NIJ Automotive Flion Headlight View
NIJ Automotive Flion Specifications

NIJ Automotive Flion starting price is Rs. 57,788 in India. NIJ Automotive Flion is available in 2 variant
57,788 - 76,763*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
NIJ Automotive Flion Specs

NIJ Automotive Flion comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Flion starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, NIJ Automotive Flion sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market.

NIJ Automotive Flion Specifications and Features

Lithium Ion
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Length
1820 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Kerb Weight
86 kg
Height
1120 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
120 km
Max Speed
45 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
BS6
Riding Modes
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
12 Degree
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-8 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Capacity
1.54 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

NIJ Automotive Flion Alternatives

GT Force RYD Plus

GT Force RYD Plus

65,555
RYD Plus Specs
GT Force One Plus Pro

GT Force One Plus Pro

76,555
One Plus Pro Specs
UPCOMING
Lectrix ECity Zip

Lectrix ECity Zip

80,000 - 90,000
Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Wynn Specs
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Magnus Specs
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Specs

News

The new BMW R 1300 GS is lighter and more powerful and packs a more sophisticated suspension than its predecessor
New BMW R 1300 GS adventure tourer launch confirmed on June 13
6 Jun 2024
The Hero Xoom Combat Edition gets a new silver and grey paint scheme and is now the the new top-spec variant in the lineup
Hero Xoom Combat Editon launched, priced at 80,967
5 Jun 2024
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is also based on the J-platform sharing the same 349 cc engine and other components but is targeted at younger buyers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Variants explained
4 Jun 2024
Kawasaki’s solution for the Versys and Eliminator hybrids involves moving the battery above the engine, freeing up space under the seat. This allows for a more traditional design, which is particularly important for maintaining the low-slung cruiser look of the Eliminator.
Kawasaki set to expand hybrid technology with two new models. Check details
3 Jun 2024
The new Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR will be available in a single KRT paint scheme
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR launched in India, priced at 9.10 lakh
31 May 2024
  News

NIJ Automotive Flion Variants & Price List

NIJ Automotive Flion price starts at ₹ 57,788 and goes up to ₹ 76,763 (Ex-showroom). NIJ Automotive Flion comes in 2 variants. NIJ Automotive Flion's top variant is Lithium Ion.

Lead Acid
57,788*
45 Kmph
120 Km
Lithium Ion
76,763*
45 Kmph
120 Km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

