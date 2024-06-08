NIJ Automotive Flion on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 61,190. The on road price for NIJ Automotive Flion top variant goes up to Rs. 80,470 in Ahmedabad. The lowest price model is NIJ Automotive Flion on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 61,190. The on road price for NIJ Automotive Flion top variant goes up to Rs. 80,470 in Ahmedabad. The lowest price model is NIJ Automotive Flion Lead Acid and the most priced model is NIJ Automotive Flion Lithium Ion. Visit your nearest NIJ Automotive Flion dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. NIJ Automotive Flion on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the NIJ Automotive Flion is mainly compared to GT Force RYD Plus which starts at Rs. 65,555 in Ahmedabad, GT Force One Plus Pro which starts at Rs. 76,555 in Ahmedabad and Lectrix ECity Zip starting at Rs. 80,000 in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price NIJ Automotive Flion Lead Acid ₹ 61,190 NIJ Automotive Flion Lithium Ion ₹ 80,470