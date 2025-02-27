HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Accelero X-ProPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Front Left View
View all Images

NIJ AUTOMOTIVE Accelero X-Pro

Launched in Nov 2023

Review & Win ₹2000
₹58,100 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

Accelero X-Pro Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 55.91 kmph

Accelero X-Pro: 80.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 102.0 km

Accelero X-Pro: 94.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.57 hrs

Accelero X-Pro: 3.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 1.98 kwh

Accelero X-Pro: 1.68 - 3.3 kwh

View all Accelero X-Pro Specs and Features

About NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Accelero X-Pro.
VS
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Tap here to expand
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Variants
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro price starts at ₹ 58,100 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). NIJ Automotive ...Read More
2 Variants Available
60 V 28 Ah₹58,100*
80 kmph
54 km
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 1.68 kWh
Reverse Assist
View More
Check Offers
60 V 55 Ah₹1.1 Lakhs*
80 kmph
134 km
Battery Capacity: 3.3 kWh
Seat Type: Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Reverse Assist
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Images

13 images
View All Accelero X-Pro Images

NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
Battery Capacity1.68-3.3 kWh
Charging PointYes
Range54-134 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time3-4 Hours
View all Accelero X-Pro specs and features

NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro comparison with similar bikes

NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
Ola Electric S1 X 3 Gen
Okaya EV Faast F2F
Birla Quanto
Birla Spark
EeVe Xeniaa
Raftaar Cruzer R1
₹58,100*
Check Offers
₹79,999*
Check Offers
₹83,999*
Check Offers
₹69,182*
Check Offers
₹69,182*
Check Offers
₹79,999*
Check Offers
₹84,500*
Check Offers
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Range
134 km
Range
242 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
110 km
Range
110 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
100 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
11 kW
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Currently viewingAccelero X-Pro vs S1 X 3 GenAccelero X-Pro vs Faast F2FAccelero X-Pro vs QuantoAccelero X-Pro vs SparkAccelero X-Pro vs XeniaaAccelero X-Pro vs Cruzer R1
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular NIJ Automotive Bikes

View all NIJ Automotive Bikes

NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro EMI

Select Variant:
60 V 28 Ah
80 kmph | 54 km
₹ 58,100*
Select Variant
60 V 28 Ah
80 kmph | 54 km
₹58,100*
60 V 55 Ah
80 kmph | 134 km
₹1.1 Lakhs*
EMI ₹958.68/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Explore Other Options

Scooterss
Scooters Under 60000
Cars & BikesNew BikesNIJ Automotive BikesNIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro