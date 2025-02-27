Launched in Nov 2023
Category Average: 55.91 kmph
Accelero X-Pro: 80.0 kmph
Category Average: 102.0 km
Accelero X-Pro: 94.0 km
Category Average: 4.57 hrs
Accelero X-Pro: 3.5 hrs
Category Average: 1.98 kwh
Accelero X-Pro: 1.68 - 3.3 kwh
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|1.68-3.3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|54-134 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
₹58,100*
₹79,999*
₹83,999*
₹69,182*
₹69,182*
₹79,999*
₹84,500*
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Range
134 km
Range
242 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
110 km
Range
110 km
Range
70-80 km
Range
100 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
11 kW
Motor Power
1.2 kW
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
-
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Steel Wheels
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
