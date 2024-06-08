NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 53,000. The on road price for NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 top variant goes up to Rs. 76,980 in Surat. The lowest price NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 53,000. The on road price for NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 top variant goes up to Rs. 76,980 in Surat. The lowest price model is NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Lead Acid and the most priced model is NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Lithium Ion. Visit your nearest NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 is mainly compared to GT Force RYD Plus which starts at Rs. 65,555 in Surat, GT Force Vegas which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Surat and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Surat. Variants On-Road Price NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Lead Acid ₹ 53,000 NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Lithium Ion ₹ 76,980