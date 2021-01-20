Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Brake Size
320 mm
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Rear Brake Size
220 mm
Calliper Type
-
Front Wheel Size
-
Rear Wheel Size
-
Front Tyre Size
-
Rear Tyre Size
-
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Radial Tyres
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Front Suspension
Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
Rear Suspension
Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment