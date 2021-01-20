Mv Agusta F3 800

Mv Agusta F3 800

₹ 18 Lakhs* Onwards Ex showroom price

Mileage - Engine - Transmission Manual Fuel type Fuel injection

F3 800 ₹ 18 Lakhs Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Disc Front Brake Size 320 mm Rear Brake Type Disc Rear Brake Size 220 mm Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type Tubeless Radial Tyres - Wheel Type Alloy Front Suspension Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Rear Suspension Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 173 kg Overall Length 2060 mm Overall Width 725 mm Overall Height - Wheelbase 1380 mm Ground Clearance 125 mm Seat Height 805 mm Chassis Type ALS Steel Tubular Trellis Power & Performance Fuel Type Fuel Injection Maximum Power 150.05 PS @ 13000 rpm Maximum Torque 88 Nm @ 10600 rpm Emission Standard - Displacement 798 cc Cylinders - Bore 79 mm Stroke 54.3 mm Valves Per Cylinder 12 Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Ignition Integrated Ignition Cooling System Liquid Cooled Transmission Manual Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 L Reserve Fuel Capacity - Mileage - ARAI - Top Speed - Overview Mileage - Brakes - Tyre Front :-120/70-ZR17, Rear :-180/55-ZR17 Engine In-line 3-Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 12 Valve, DOHC Body Type Super Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS Dual Channel Traction Control Yes Power Modes - Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features MV EAS (Electronically Assisted Shift), Throttle body full drive by wire, Traction Control with eight levels of intervention Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light -

